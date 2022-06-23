 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Baby formula giveaway set for Friday; 1 can per person at Catawba County Public Health

  • 0
062222-hdr-news-formula-p2 (copy)

Vicki Curtis with StarMed Healthcare checks inventory for baby formula that was distributed free of charge this week in Hickory. There is another giveaway planned for Friday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

StarMed will be giving out free cans of infant formula again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Catawba County Public Health's back parking lot.

Parents and caregivers will receive one can per person. Registration is not required. The formula will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, Catawba County Public Health said in a memo.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert