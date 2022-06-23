Baby formula giveaway set for Friday; 1 can per person at Catawba County Public Health

StarMed will be giving out free cans of infant formula again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Catawba County Public Health's back parking lot.
Parents and caregivers will receive one can per person. Registration is not required. The formula will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, Catawba County Public Health said in a memo.
Sarah Johnson
