Baby formula distributed for free Tuesday in Hickory; father says he has been driving to Morganton in search of formula

StarMed Healthcare handed out 30 free cans of baby formula Tuesday in Hickory as a response to a nationwide shortage of formula.

People who picked up the free formula included a dad who said he often travels from Hickory to Morganton to buy formula for his 8-month-old child. Brandon Thompson said that the baby formula offered by StarMed is important because it helps people in the area who are in need.

Thompson's need lined up with the goals of StarMed Healthcare workers, who said the aim of the giveaway on Tuesday was to help Catawba County families who are not able to find formula in local grocery stores and pharmacies. The workers also said the formulas can be costly to families, with prices reaching nearly $20 for one can.

StarMed workers distributed cans of Enfamil Infant and Similac Advance Infant baby formula on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A 12.5-ounce-can of formula, the size families received Tuesday, can make up to 15 6-ounce bottles. StarMed had 100 cans available at the Hickory location and handed out 30.

The shortage largely stems from Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant, which the FDA shut down in February due to contamination issues, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

