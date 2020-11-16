Awards program promotes positive human relations

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Human Relations Awards.

The annual Human Relations Awards are designed to recognize any individual, youth, or organization/business that has gone above and beyond in promoting good human relations in the city of Hickory.

“We are fortunate to live in a community where there are so many individuals and organizations making a positive difference,” said Mandy Pitts Hildebrand, chair of the CRC. “We hope to receive many nominations this year and ask citizens to reflect on the past year and think about that person, organization, or business they saw promoting inclusive relationships within our community.”

The community is encouraged to nominate individuals or businesses who meet and excel in the CRC’s mission of promoting positive human relations in the city of Hickory and beyond. Nominees need to be currently involved in promoting human relations within the city of Hickory.

Nominee applications can be found on the CRC’s webpage on the city’s website, https://www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council. Completed applications are due to the Hickory CRC by Dec. 10. Completed nomination forms should be sent to:

ATTN: Capt. Philip Demas