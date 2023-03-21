HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present "Chamber Classics: The Balourdet Quartet" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block.

The award-winning string quartet will perform "Seven Limbs" (2021) by Douglas J. Cuomo, Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 4, and Beethoven’s Quartet No. 13, Grosse Fuge.

Currently in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program, the quartet features violinists Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violist Benjamin Zannoni, and cellist Russell Houston.

The performance is sponsored by Dr. George Clay and Sandra Pait Clay and with support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Chamber Classics tickets are $25. Cost for students is $10 (17 and younger or with valid student ID).

Purchase tickets by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drendel Auditorium is located at 243 Third Ave. NE, part of the SALT Block campus. Concessions will be available for purchase before the program and during intermission.