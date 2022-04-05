Award-winning quilter to present April program

HICKORY — Ever wonder what it means when it is said that a quilt show is a “judged” show? The answer to that question will be explained to members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild when award-winning quilter and professional quilt show judge Scott Murkin presents the program for the April meetings of the Quilters’ Guild on Thursday, April 14.

Murkin will provide tips and various things that judges look for when evaluating show quilts to determine ribbon winners. This will be valuable information for members to have as they make quilts for the October show, "Stars Over the Valley."

There will be two meetings on April 14, with one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. They will take place on the lower level of Holy Trinity Church at 547 Sixth St., NW, Hickory. Visitors are welcome to attend free of charge. There is no specific skill level required to become a member of the guild, only a strong interest in promoting and perpetuating the art of quilting. Dues are $20 per year, prorated to $10 at mid-year.

"Stars Over the Valley" is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at Hickory Metro Convention Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The guild expects to hang 250 or more quilts for the show. In addition they will also present free demonstrations, two quilt raffles, multiple fat quarter basket raffles, an exhibit and presentation of Quilts of Valor quilts, a variety of vendors, and The Lily Boutique. The boutique will offer a wide selection of items made by CVQG members. There will be a limited number of quilts for sale at the event.

Quilts displayed at the show will include a variety of different sizes, and range from modern to traditional in style, and hand-quilted to machine-quilted. The show is presented by the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild every three years.

With the exception of July and December when the guild holds only one combined meeting at 6 p.m., members meet on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Members may attend either or both meetings. There is always a program and a show-and-tell.

For additional information about the guild and their community work, go to either their website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or to Facebook. A member may also be contacted by calling 336-314-5906 or 828-381-8342.