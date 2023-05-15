HICKORY — Hickory poet, Lenoir-Rhyne professor, Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse owner, and founder of Poetry Hickory, Scott Owens, will be the featured poet at the June 13 Poetry Hickory at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

Owens will read from his new collection, "All In: A Novel of Love in Poetry," a collaboration with Florida poet, Pris Campbell, and a sequel to their earlier collaboration, "Shadows Trail Them Home." Since the poems are written in the voices of Sara and Norman, male and female protagonists, Owens will be joined in the reading by fellow poet and professor, Morgan DePue, from Winston-Salem State University.

"All In" is Owens' 19th collection of poetry. He has received awards for his work from the Academy of American Poets, the Pushcart Prize Anthology, the Indie Lit Awards, the NC Writers Network, the NC Poetry Society, and the Poetry Society of SC. His poems have been featured on The Writer's Almanac eight times, and his articles about writing poetry have been used in Poet's Market five times. He is former editor of "Wild Goose Poetry Review" and former vice president of the NC Poetry Society. Owens' collaborator, Pris Campbell, is the author of a dozen previous books and has received numerous awards for her work as well.

Owens' and Depue's reading will be followed by an open mic. Poetry Hickory is free and open to the public. To register for the open mic, contact Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.