Autumn adventures beyond your pumpkin spice latte

Across the Hickory Daily Record distribution area, residents recognize the fall season with special rituals.

The leaf lookers head to the mountains. Hikers and bikers head to tree-shrouded highways and byways. Hunters journey to the woods not only to seek game but also to enjoy the pleasure of being outdoors.

Communities, churches, and schools hold special festivals to celebrate the last warm days of fall. Oktoberfest and Renaissance festivals celebrate the European roots of many residents. Apple festivals provide street fairs with music, apple-themed foods, politicians jockeying for votes, and booths with special crafts and homemade items.

Fall wreaths, flags, and pumpkins provide decorative reminders of the changing season. Office breakrooms and church dinners feature persimmon confections and sweet potato pies. Farmers glean the yellow-tinged fields of soybeans, gather the drying corn, and bale the last hay crop of the season. A few farmers, who remember the old ways, crank up their molasses mills and boilers to create the enduring sweet treat of autumn.

A walk in the woods

Even with all these special activities, the most rewarding seasonal pastime is a walk in the autumn woods. In our fast-paced world it is easy to overlook the wonderful and calming experiences to be seen, heard, and smelled by spending a little time in the great outdoors during the fall season. One’s imagination can create an armada of ships by watching the first curled poplar leaves falling in a placid farm pond and skittering with a wisp of breeze. Walking with myriad views of valleys and mountains reinforces an appreciation of God’s handiwork. The tangy smell of ripened persimmons, the sweet taste of a wild Muscadine grapes and the dancing of fallen leaves on a windy day all add to the experience.

One of my grandchildren asked me why leaves don’t stay green. In case you get the same question from your child or grandchild, here is the answer from my early years as a middle school science teacher. As the temperature cools in fall, cells at the junction of the leaf and stem swell and cut off the water. This swelling and the cooler temperatures halts the creation of chlorophyll and allows the other pigments of the leaves to come forward. Carotenoid, a leaf pigment, is responsible for the yellows, oranges, browns, and other hues.

Hickory, poplar, and maple trees have higher levels of this pigment and thus more color. Other pigments impact red tones. Sunny fall days and cool nights create the highest color. Leaves fall off trees when a chemical message is sent to them to prompt them to separate from the stems. The fall winds simply speed the process of leaf separation.

Where to see the display

Everyone has their favorite places to view the changing leaf colors. Some of mine include the Brown Mountain overlook on Highway 181 north of Morganton, a short hike on the Appalachian Trail at the Newfound Gap in the Great Smokies, a trip on the Great Smokey Mountain Railroad to Fontana Lake, and the view from Chimney Rock. My favorite local places include a boat ride along the shores of Lake Hickory, canoe trips on the Icard or Moretz lakes, hikes to a high spot at Rocky Face Park, or River Bend Park to watch the eagles cavort along the fast moving water exiting from the Oxford Dam.

A meandering drive on the back roads of Alexander County including stops at Linney’s Mill and the apple orchards on and near Highway 16 North provide a unique view of the foliage of the Brushy Mountains. And of course, my all-time favorite is a hike to the top of Hogan’s Mountain and the accompanying memories of my youth.

So, there you have the reason for the changing colors and falling leaves and a list of some of my favorite leaf-looking sites. As autumn progresses, find time to head to your favorite spot and enjoy the flowers of fall described in Camus’ poetry.

For the homebound seniors, just sit in your back yard and enjoy nature’s kaleidoscope as the fallen leaves wave goodbye to summer and listen to the hum of the autumn winds through denuded trees with their message of the winter to come.