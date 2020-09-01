Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show rescheduled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — In an effort to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show has been rescheduled to May 15, 2021.

The Saturday after Labor Day won't be the same this year, but the Hickory Museum of Art is confident this decision is in the best interest of the participants, show visitors and staff, event organizers said.

The museum announced that Paramount Auto Group will continue in its role as Presenting Sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. Today, the museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as offering a variety of education classes for all ages. Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Admission is free.

For more information, call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext. 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.