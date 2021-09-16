Author to give virtual presentation for library

Over the past 14 years, Barr has worked to restore and preserve historic fire lookout towers in western North Carolina. He founded the North Carolina chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association. To date he has either lobbied for or coordinated the restoration of 10 historic lookout towers in western North Carolina.

Professionally, Barr is a two-time national award-winning trail designer and builder. Through his role as Trails Director at regional land trust, Conserving Carolina, Barr has led the development of the Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail. When not working to protect land, save trails, and restore fire towers, Barr is an accomplished hiker and peak bagger, having traversed all 900 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, reached the highest point in 41 U.S. states and all 100 North Carolina counties, and climbed the Adirondack 46ers, New England Highest Hundred, all summits (790) above 4,000 feet in elevation in the eastern United States, and more than 2,000 ranked peaks nationwide as well as having completed a thru-hike of the 2,181-mile Appalachian National Scenic Trail.