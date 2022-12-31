Author talk and writing workshops planned

HICKORY — Gloria Coppola, best-selling and award-winning author, will discuss her new novel "Too Many Goodbyes: A Novel of Adventure and Love," at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Coppola’s book is based on the hope and faith she has had in her own life, her travels, her experiences, and the people she has met along the way. She weaves events and characters to create a thrilling and mysterious story about a feisty young adult named Lexi who travels to find her purpose and encounters more than she imagined.

Registration is not required for this event.

Coppola will also be hosting workshops to help writers overcome hurdles of fear, learn to develop their characters, and even learn more about how to get their book published.

The workshops are: Writing Fearlessly, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.; Building Your Character, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.; and Publishing Your Book, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. Registration is required for the writing workshop events.

Coppola is an educator, lifestyle and wellness coach, entrepreneur, and adventurer. America Fiction Awards has selected "Too Many Goodbyes" as a finalist in Best Cover Design: Adult Fiction and Best Coming of Age Fiction Book. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register for the writing workshops or for more information, call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.