Author releases companion to 'Outlander' series

HICKORY — Mary Ellen Snodgrass, a western North Carolina reference book author, recently announced the publication of her companion to the popular television series, "Outlander."

McFarland, a Jefferson, North Carolina based independent publisher of academic nonfiction, published Snodgrass’s "Television’s OUTLANDER: A Companion, Seasons 1-5" in May, according to a news release.

The 299-page paperback, “clarifies how the Scots backed democracy and helped drive out the British from the [American] colonies,” said Snodgrass. “They clashed with them once and lost, but they’re willing to do it again. They are committed to be settlers and new citizens — as firm Americans as they were Scots.”

Helping "Outlander" viewers understand the true history of Scottish arrival in the American colonies and the Scots subsequent participation in the American Revolution is one of 125 topics Snodgrass explores and explains, separating fact from fiction, in her companion to the classic historical fiction for television adapted from American author Diana Gabaldon’s "Outlander" series of novels.