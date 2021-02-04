Author portrays FDR’s private secretary in presentation

HICKORY — Kathryn Smith, author of "The Gatekeeper: Missy LeHand, FDR, and the Untold Story of the Partnership That Defined a Presidency," will present a Presidents Day Zoom talk for Hickory Public Library on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. Smith, who lives in Anderson, S.C., will speak as Missy LeHand in period costume and take questions about her book at the end of the presentation.

FDR considered his savvy personal secretary Marguerite Alice LeHand one of the most vital and loyal members of his inner circle. He often remarked that Missy was “my conscience.” Missy worked with FDR for more than 20 years, starting with his first failed vice-presidential campaign in 1920, through his time as governor of New York, and for almost a decade in the White House. While hundreds of books have chronicled FDR’s four historic terms in office, Missy had literally been relegated to the footnotes of history until Smith’s book was published by Simon & Schuster.

“Far more than a secretary, Missy fulfilled the crucial duties of chief of staff long before the position was formally created and she was a persuasive voice in policy decisions and appointment recommendations,” Smith said. “It’s important to remember that she is the only woman in American history to serve as White House chief of staff! She was also FDR’s confidante, his support when he contracted polio, and his close friend.”