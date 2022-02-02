Author plans book signing at Lenoir business

LENOIR — Author LB Sedlacek will be at Tybrisa Books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, for a book signing. The bookstore is located on the Square at 210 N. Main St. in Lenoir.

The author will be sharing, signing and selling selections from her poetry and fiction works. Her works include "The Glass River," "A Sunless Sea" and "The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit," as well as the poetry books "Poetry in LA" and "The Poet Next Door."