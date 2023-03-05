HICKORY — Caroline Cottom, author of "Asylum," will be the featured reader at Poetry Hickory on March 14 at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

Cottom's reading will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open mic.

Cottom is a former faculty member at Vanderbilt University and Watkins School of Art & Design in Nashville, Tennessee. She now teaches writing in community settings and online. Her poetry has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. Now based in Greensboro, Cottom has lived and worked in Thailand, Venezuela, Brazil, Fiji, Ecuador, and Mexico.

The poems in Cottom's new book describe the landscape of West Tennessee and follow the author’s family from sharecropping on the Mississippi flood plain to Texas and California, as her mother, her sister, and the author herself struggle to overcome a pattern of generational abuse. Readers have called the writing “an inspiration of healing and redemption.”

This will be the 192nd Poetry Hickory. The event is free and open to the public however seating is limited. To reserve a seat or a spot in the open mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.