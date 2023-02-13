HICKORY — On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., Hickory native Austin Allran will discuss his debut novel, "The Legend of the Isle of Cats."

He has written numerous short stories, poems, and newspaper articles and received the Hugh T. Lefler Award for historical biography. "The Legend of the Isle of Cats" is Allran’s first novel. This is the story of a man haunted by murder who journeys to a deserted island in search of forgiveness and peace.

The author talk with Allran will take place at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. No registration is required.

For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.