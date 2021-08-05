Auditions, theater festival and more

Auditions open for Shakespeare in the Park
The Green Room Community Theatre is holding auditions for the 16th annual Shakespeare in the Park production, "Much Ado About Nothing." Shakespeare’s comedic play about misunderstandings, love and deception will be brought to life outdoors. Accusations, infidelity, trickery, and romance are all on the table in this beloved comedy.
Roles are available for male and female actors, ninth-graders and up. No experience is needed to audition for the production. Everyone will need to read from the script. A prepared monologue is not needed. If you play a musical instrument, share those talents with The Green Room.
Auditions will be Aug. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building on South Ashe Avenue. Performers only need to attend one night of auditions.
Performers must be available for all performances. Bring your list of rehearsal conflicts to the audition.
"Much Ado About Nothing" is directed by Hollie Sherrill and is produced by Frye Regional Medical Center and the city of Newton. Production dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. each evening at Southside Park in Newton. Shakespeare in the Park performances are free and open to the public.
If you have any questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583.
Hickory Playground Theater Festival on Saturday
The fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block.
Admission is free, but a $5 donation is requested.
This year’s roster of playwrights will make for a spectacular evening filled with laughter and thought-provoking social commentary. Exactly 48 hours before the performance, six playwrights draw a theme and a random set of actors from a hat. They have only the next two days to write, rehearse and perform an original 10-minute play.
This year, the playground will follow the same procedure to produce two original songs, composed and arranged by musicians from the community. There will be additional live music performances throughout the evening. The entire event should be under two hours.
Tickets to the fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival are available online or at the door the night of the performance at Drendel Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
28690 & Friends performing in Valdese Friday
The town of Valdese's Family Friday Night concerts continue with 28690 & Friends on stage on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School on Friday night, Aug. 6, from 7-10 p.m.
28690 & Friends has been a favorite band of the Valdese crowd for many years. Brian Deal, Keith Kirby and Steve Brown round out a classic country and rock sound that all are sure to enjoy. The band's name, after the Valdese ZIP code, truly characterizes their love of the Valdese community.
The group is known for playing favorites like Chicago, Joe Cocker, Blues Brothers, Elvin Bishop, Glen Campbell and Travis Tritt.
Attendees are encouraged to visit the variety of local shops and restaurants downtown in Valdese.
“Bring a chair and enjoy music by one of our favorite local bands,” said Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi. “With over 10 locally owned restaurants in Valdese, there are plenty of options for dinner and takeout.”
Concessions will be sold during the concert, sponsored this week by Faith Community Church. For more information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.