Auditions, theater festival and more

Auditions open for Shakespeare in the Park

The Green Room Community Theatre is holding auditions for the 16th annual Shakespeare in the Park production, "Much Ado About Nothing." Shakespeare’s comedic play about misunderstandings, love and deception will be brought to life outdoors. Accusations, infidelity, trickery, and romance are all on the table in this beloved comedy.

Roles are available for male and female actors, ninth-graders and up. No experience is needed to audition for the production. Everyone will need to read from the script. A prepared monologue is not needed. If you play a musical instrument, share those talents with The Green Room.

Auditions will be Aug. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building on South Ashe Avenue. Performers only need to attend one night of auditions.

Performers must be available for all performances. Bring your list of rehearsal conflicts to the audition.