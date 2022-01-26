Auditions scheduled for 'The Cotton Patch Gospel'

HUDSON — The town of Hudson will hold auditions for its 30th dinner theater production, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7-8, at 7 p.m. on the HUB Station stage at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

Auditions will consist of cold reading from the script and singing. Wear comfortable clothes. “The Cotton Patch Gospel” sets the Gospel of Matthew in Georgia in modern times. It was written by a Baptist minister, Clarence Jordan. Director Keith Smith says it is both funny and reverent. Roles are available for 30 people of all ages. The primary character is the role of Jesus. The person playing this role must be a strong actor and tenor, in the age range of 18-35.