HUDSON — Auditions for the Town of Hudson HUB Station summer production of "Quilters" will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. and Monday, May 1, at 8 p.m. in the performance hall, upstairs across from the elevator at HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

"Quilters" is an award-winning musical, presenting vignettes of life on the prairie frontier in the 1800s. This is an all-woman show, featuring a mother and her daughters as they confront daily issues of life such as girlhood, marriage, childbirth, spinsterhood, twisters, barn raising, fire, illness and death.

As each daughter presents her vignette, she works on a section of a quilt that is finally pieced together at the culmination of the show in very heartwarming fashion.

The show will be directed by Keith Smith and Cathy Stallings, with Stallings playing the role of Sarah, the mother.

Parts are available for six to nine women, ranging in age from 13 to 45. There will be movement and dancing in the show. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing with good sturdy shoes, and bring a song to sing (accompanist provided). Those auditioning will cold read from the script. The show will be presented June 22-25.

The play will run in conjunction with a quilting expo held at the HUB Station.

For more information, call Smith at Hudson Town Hall at 828-728-8272 or HUB Station Director Addie Cardwell at 828-726-8871.