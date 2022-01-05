Auditions, music and more

Hickory Choral Society holds auditions
The Hickory Choral Society will hold auditions on Thursday. Email or call the Hickory Choral Society Office to schedule an audition at noteworthy@hickorychoralsociety.org or 828-322-2210. Openings are available in all sections: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.
The Hickory Choral Society season runs from mid-August through the spring. Regular rehearsals are held on Monday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the United Arts Council of Catawba County at 243 Third Ave. NE, Suite 2-N, in Hickory.
Tim Raybon bluegrass concert set
The Old Rock School in Valdese will host The Tim Raybon Band Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first bluegrass concert of the new year at the school site. “We look forward to welcoming this talent to our stage again,” Director of Community Affairs for Valdese Morrissa Angi said. “We’ve had the privilege of hosting them before as Merle Monroe, and we can’t wait to welcome them back as The Tim Raybon Band.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at concertsattherock.com and can also be purchased at the door for $25. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. COVID-19 safety guidelines such as face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged. For a full calendar of upcoming events with the town of Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com.
Historian presents series on furniture
Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Richard Eller will present the third presentation in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The series will be offered as an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book “Industry in the Wood — The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina.”
January’s presentation will examine the Hickory, Morganton and Lenoir furniture industry just as the nation enters World War I. With wood from the North Carolina mountains and a number of supporting firms from veneer to mirror companies emerging, the region established itself for its bedroom, dining room and living room suites. Floods, fires and accidents took their toll, but local names became leaders in the industry. The companies weathered a Great Depression and headed into World War II ready to make a patriotic difference.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to the virtual session. To register for the virtual session, call 828-304-0050 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Registration is not required for in-person attendance; however, it is limited to 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.