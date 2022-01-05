Auditions, music and more

Historian presents series on furniture

Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Richard Eller will present the third presentation in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The series will be offered as an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book “Industry in the Wood — The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina.”

January’s presentation will examine the Hickory, Morganton and Lenoir furniture industry just as the nation enters World War I. With wood from the North Carolina mountains and a number of supporting firms from veneer to mirror companies emerging, the region established itself for its bedroom, dining room and living room suites. Floods, fires and accidents took their toll, but local names became leaders in the industry. The companies weathered a Great Depression and headed into World War II ready to make a patriotic difference.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to the virtual session. To register for the virtual session, call 828-304-0050 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Registration is not required for in-person attendance; however, it is limited to 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.