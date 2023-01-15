Auditions for musical comedy to be held in Hudson

HUDSON — Auditions for the musical comedy “Madame Buttermilk” will be held at the HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

This play will be presented March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1. This marks the town of Hudson’s 32nd dinner theater production.

“Madame Buttermilk” tells the story of Carly Speranza and her lifelong dream to sing the lead role in the opera “Carmen.” She mistakenly signs a contract to sing with the country band, the “Car Men” at a gig at the West Virginia State Fair. In the process, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, who changed his name and has become a big country star.

“Madame Buttermilk” was written by Ross Carter of Louisville, Kentucky, and is an award-winning play that enjoyed its debut at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, just before the pandemic.

Roles are available for four men and four women. All but one of the roles are singing roles. One of the women has laryngitis and doesn’t speak but uses demonstrative hand signals. There is also a band onstage, with minimal speaking roles.

Bring a prepared song and be prepared to cold read from the script. If you have other questions, call Director Keith Smith at Hudson Town Hall, 828-728-8272.