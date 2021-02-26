Auditions for comedy competition scheduled

NEWTON — The Backpack Program of The Corner Table will be hosting its third annual Standup to Hunger fundraising event at the Hickory Crawdads Stadium on April 15. Standup to Hunger is a comedy competition between local residents competing for cash prizes. Organizers are now seeking local people who will compete live on April 15.

Auditions are March 1 and 2 in Hickory. Those interested in auditioning to compete in the show need to contact Amanda Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org or 828-464-0355.

Standup to Hunger was established as an annual signature event to be hosted on or near April Fool’s Day for the Backpack Program to continue to serve more than 1,300 children each week of the school year. The inaugural event raised more than $16,000 in 2019 with a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees.

Working alongside the Hickory Crawdads will allow this year's guests to safely socially distance outdoors while enjoying some local talent and a barbecue meal. Tickets will be available via EventBrite or at multiple locations starting March 16.

Call 828-464-0355 for more information or any questions.

To learn more about StandUP to Hunger or Backpack Program visit www.thecornertable.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well. To donate to Backpack Program, mail a check made payable to Backpack Program to PO Box 1051 Newton, NC 28658.