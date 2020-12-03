Auditions, barn quilt workshop, and more

Green Room holds virtual auditions

NEWTON — Auditions are now open via video for The Green Room’s production of, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry.

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

The show calls for a cast of three men and two women. The director is looking for five dynamic actors that can quickly transform into multiple roles and have strong comic timing.

For auditions, submit a video of a monologue not to exceed 60 seconds to info@thegreenroomtheatre.org. If you can play an instrument, please include a short clip in addition to the monologue. Attach a headshot or candid photo and a resume or list of your theatrical experience. Materials must be submitted by 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.