Auditions, barn quilt workshop, and more

Green Room holds virtual auditions
NEWTON — Auditions are now open via video for The Green Room’s production of, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry.
Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
The show calls for a cast of three men and two women. The director is looking for five dynamic actors that can quickly transform into multiple roles and have strong comic timing.
For auditions, submit a video of a monologue not to exceed 60 seconds to info@thegreenroomtheatre.org. If you can play an instrument, please include a short clip in addition to the monologue. Attach a headshot or candid photo and a resume or list of your theatrical experience. Materials must be submitted by 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
After being cast, actors will have a period of time to familiarize themselves with the script and will be expected to be ready for rehearsals beginning in early January with lines memorized. Performances are scheduled to begin Jan. 29, but are subject to change. Some or all rehearsals will be online. Performances will be live streamed or recorded.
The show will be directed by Caleb Sigmon and is produced by Hickory Park Furniture. The Creative Team has completed COVID-19 training through COUNT ON ME NC and, alongside The Green Room Community Theatre, will be implementing enhanced safety measures to ensure the safety of all performers.
Have questions? Reach out to the show’s director, Caleb Sigmon: caleb@sigmontheatrical.com
Barn quilt workshop held at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a Barn Quilt Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with instructor Carol Mitchell at the Center’s Educational Complex.
In this make and take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Center members and $45 for the public.
Advance payment is required. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.
Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners & operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular Barn Quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Comedy production begins at Hickory Theatre
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s (HCT) newest live broadcast production, “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode, opens this Friday, Dec. 4.
The show will be broadcast online, live from the Jeffers Theatre. It is directed by HCT’s Artistic Director, Eric Seale, and presented through special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service.
The one-man tour de force is a comedy about Sam, a struggling actor, earning a living taking reservations for one of Manhattan’s high-end food temples. This demanding and entertaining role is played by Will Vogler, a local actor from Lenoir.
The play takes place on a day when no one else but Sam has come to work. It’s the holiday season and the phones are ringing off the hook. Answering with not one, not two, but three different phones - and an intercom - he voices more than 40 characters.
Performances of “Fully Committed” are Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-12 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are Eastern Standard Time.
Tickets are $18 for individual streaming and $30 for families or groups. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone through the theatre box office at 828-328-2283.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.