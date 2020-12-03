Auction benefits Kids in Need

An online auction is helping fund the Newton-Conover Kids in Need Fund and Christmas for the Children programs.

The auction can be found online at YourCharityAuction.com/NeCoEdFo and will be available until Dec. 6. Items include day trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, vacations, and more.

The Kids in Need Fund provides resources for Newton-Conover students who have issues that impede classroom learning. Each year, the organization provide resources for medical needs, eyeglasses, utility bills, and other resources.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will also provide funding and gifts for the Conover Police Department Santa Cops, the Catawba County Backpack program for Newton-Conover Students, and other programs.

Monetary donations can also be made. Make checks payable to Newton-Conover Education Foundation, 605 N. Ashe Ave., Newton, North Carolina, 28658. For more information, call 828-464-3191.