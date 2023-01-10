Attorney to be keynote speaker at Newton MLK event

NEWTON — Attorney Willie Fennell will keynote the Catawba County Branch NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Jan. 16 in downtown Newton.

The program, themed “Together We Can Be the Dream,” starts at noon at the old courthouse at 30 N. College Ave. The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.

“We’ve got a great program lined up to pay tribute to Rev. Dr. King and his dream of freedom and equality,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president of the Catawba County Branch NAACP. “I’m especially excited to hear keynote speaker Willie Fennell who has a distinguished career practicing law.”

A native of Rose Hill, Fennell is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A. Communications Studies) and Elon University School of Law (J.D.). Fennell practices in the areas of commercial and residential real estate law, business and corporate law, estate planning and administration, and guardianships.

While a student at Elon University School of Law, Fennell served in the Humanitarian Immigration Law Clinic and interned with the Durham County Office of the District Attorney. He also served as a legal clerk in Mecklenburg County Family Court. He also studied international criminal law and European Union law at the University of London in England.