Attorney General: Hickory, Catawba County to receive $14 million combined from opioid settlement

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein praised Hickory’s drug diversion program and said funds from a settlement with opioid companies would soon be released to local governments.

Stein heard presentations from police and health representatives about the Hickory Police Department’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, commonly known as LEAD.

The program gives certain individuals facing low-level charges the chance to seek treatment for addiction rather than going through the traditional criminal justice system.

Hickory police have partnered with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, police departments in Newton, Conover, Maiden and Claremont, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office, Partners Health Management and Catawba Valley Healthcare on the program.

Hickory police Maj. Reed Baer shared data showing 57% — 28 of 49 program participants — had not reoffended after entering the program.

Baer said that rate was initially much higher, around 80%. He attributed the fall at least in part to the pandemic and disruption of in-person services.

Duke University has been evaluating Hickory’s LEAD program as part of a study and Baer said the department will receive the results of that study next week.

Stein lauded the city’s efforts.

“This was a tremendous education,” Stein said. “Obviously, I was familiar with LEAD but to see the depth and extent of commitment that the entire community has to its success, it’s very inspiring.”

He asked about the greatest constraints facing the program. The reply: Resources of all types, including securing steady funding.

Stein had some good news in that area. He told the crowd Catawba County would be getting nearly $14 million in funds from a recent opioid settlement — $13.3 million of which will go to the county with the rest going to the city of Hickory.

He said the first payments to local governments are expected early this summer, with additional installments coming not too long after that.

The funds are part of a $26 billion settlement reached with four major companies last year. North Carolina is set to receive about $750 million of that money.

Stein said this money could go to help to support efforts like the LEAD program in Catawba County.

“I wish that these funds were enough to make the problem go away,” he said. “Twenty-six billion sounds like a lot until you divide it by every county in the country and then it gets smaller quickly, but it is a sustainable source of funds. It will be around for a number of years and it will help augment the already important work y’all are doing.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

