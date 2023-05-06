HICKORY — Plant lovers are invited to The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for a houseplant swap on May 18 from 6-7 p.m. Bring healthy, pest-free houseplants or cuttings of your favorite plants to swap with others. Also, learn how to identify common houseplant pests and how to protect against them.
Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.