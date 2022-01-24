Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year

The first business at the One North Center complex in downtown Hickory officially opened this month.

Athletique, a store selling athletic wear, is at Main Avenue NW and North Center Street across from City Hall.

Owner Kerri King said she decided to open the clothing store because she did not like having to drive to Charlotte to find the items she wanted.

She described the store’s offerings as functional and fashionable clothing that can be worn for a variety of occasions from exercise to work. The store carries clothing in a wide range of sizes for men and women.

She said the location was good for the business because of the proximity to the recently completed City Walk and its position in a complex that also includes 95 apartments.

“It’s nice because a lot of the customers have come in from upstairs and there’s a gym here. So they can come in they can get their active wear, they can go in and work out,” King said.