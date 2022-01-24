 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year
0 Comments

Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The first business at the One North Center complex in downtown Hickory officially opened this month.

Athletique, a store selling athletic wear, is at Main Avenue NW and North Center Street across from City Hall.

Owner Kerri King said she decided to open the clothing store because she did not like having to drive to Charlotte to find the items she wanted.

She described the store’s offerings as functional and fashionable clothing that can be worn for a variety of occasions from exercise to work. The store carries clothing in a wide range of sizes for men and women.

She said the location was good for the business because of the proximity to the recently completed City Walk and its position in a complex that also includes 95 apartments.

“It’s nice because a lot of the customers have come in from upstairs and there’s a gym here. So they can come in they can get their active wear, they can go in and work out,” King said.

Later this year, two restaurants sharing a common space are expected to open at One North Center. Developer Robb Lackey said one restaurant would be café-style and offer foods like coffee and biscuits, while the other would serve burgers and sushi.

On Friday, workers could be seen in the commercial space that will house the restaurants.

Kevin Griffin is the City

of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert