At least one cat and a ferret killed in 25th Avenue NW fire; blaze ruled accidental

A fire heavily damaged a home on 25th Avenue NW and claimed the lives of at least two pets Thursday afternoon.

None of the residents were harmed, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said. Four people lived at the home, two of whom were there at the time of the fire.

At least two family pets — a ferret and a cat — died in the fire, she said.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal’s office ruled the fire accidental, according to a release from the Hickory Fire Department.

Byers said the fire department deployed three fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck. Catawba County EMS and Red Cross responded as well.