ASU student achieves Eagle Scout rank
Eagle

Eagle Scout Leonardo Negrete-Perez is shown with his parents, Jesus Negrete Sanchez and Luz Rosario Perez del Rello.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Leonardo Negrete-Perez was awarded his Eagle Scout on June 7 during a ceremony at Corinth Church in Hickory.

Special guests included Leonardo’s parents, Jesus Negrete Sanchez and Luz Rosario Perez del Rello; his brother Jesus Negrete Jr.; sisters Stephanie and Roxanne Negrete; other scouts and their parents; and the scoutmasters, Brad Lasecki and Dr. Mark Faruque.

Leonardo’s Eagle project included 107 hours in service to Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, where he painted the sidewalk in a black-and-white checkerboard pattern, painted the CCM logo in mosaic style and built  new shelving needed for a designated area at CCM.

Leonardo is a rising sophomore at Appalachian State University.

