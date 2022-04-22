Association seeks artists for summer event

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming City Walk Summer Stroll to be held Aug. 20, from 4-9 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. There is a limit of one booth per applicant. The registration fee for each booth is $15. There is no available electricity for your booth. Registrations must be postmarked by June 17.

For an application, contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Follow the application process closely, as incomplete applications will not be considered.

Artists will be notified of their acceptance on or before July 18.

For more information on The HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, call 828-322-1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com. Visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.

The City Walk Summer Stroll is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and all proceeds go toward the organization's mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.