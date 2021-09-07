 Skip to main content
Association seeks artists for downtown mural
HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association is looking for artists to create mural paintings in the downtown area of Hickory.

Murals will be street level, where the public can participate by taking photographs of themselves or each other in front of the paintings.

It is preferred, but not required, that the images be relevant to North Carolina in some way.

The project will begin by creating a mural in one space, more or less square, approximately 11 to 10.5 feet wide, in the 200 block of First Avenue NW, beside Hickory Springs Manufacturing. The surface has a rough texture, which may affect choice of paint application.

HDDA can provide paints and advertising of the mural.

Artist provides design and labor.

Mail proposal as a sketch on paper, about 9-by-12 inches to HDDA Mural Project, PO Box 9086, Hickory, NC 28603; or email an image to info@downtownhickory.com

Include a description of your experience in art, particularly mural painting.

Proposals must be received by Oct. 1.

The Design Committee of the HDDA will narrow choice of the most suitable design by Oct. 16 to three proposals.

During the second round, week of Oct. 18, interviews will be conducted by Zoom or in person to determine final choice for the mural. A decision is to be announced Oct. 27. The mural is to be completed by Nov. 27.

Direct questions to Amy Ogle, 828-322-1121.

