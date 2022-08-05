Association schedules City Walk Summer Stroll

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association announced the inaugural City Walk Summer Stroll on Aug. 20 from 4-8 p.m.

Start your stroll at the Elks Club, 356 Main Ave., NW, and follow the City Walk to St. Andrews Church, 629 Eighth St., NE. Along the way, you can enjoy arts and crafts, music, pop-up sales, food trucks, games, Lenoir-Rhyne football players, face painting and more.

The City Walk Summer Stroll is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by The Hickory Elks, The UCC, Lake Hickory Realty, Taste Full Beans, Allegra Print and Imaging, St. Andrews Church and LRU.

For more information about the Downtown Development Association, visit DowntownHickory.com or email the organization at Info@DowntownHickory.com .