CONCORD — Jack J. Hoke, executive director of the NC School Superintendents’ Association, was awarded the 2023 Champion for Children Award during the NC Association of School Administrators’ 2023 Conference on Educational Leadership.

The Champion for Children Award, an honor given annually by NCASA to an individual demonstrating leadership in supporting and enhancing public education, was awarded this year to Hoke in recognition of more than five decades of service as an educator, mentor, and fierce advocate for public schools.

While NCASA has historically given this award to a legislator, governor, or other high-ranking state official, Hoke received an exceptional outpouring of support for his nomination from school administrators across the state, many of whom continue to rely on Hoke for his guidance and support.

For over a decade in his current role as NCSSA executive director, Hoke has served as an invaluable resource to school leaders across the state, and especially to those he mentors in NCSSA’s acclaimed professional development programs for current and aspiring superintendents.

Hoke is known for his dedication to helping school leaders navigate difficult situations, as he did throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before accepting his current role as NCSSA executive director, Hoke served as superintendent of Alexander County Schools for several years, earning numerous awards. Prior to his role as superintendent, Hoke worked in several roles in Caldwell County Schools, including high school teacher and coach, assistant principal, and principal. Hoke received his bachelor of science, certification in business education teaching, master’s degree in public school administration, and education specialist degrees from Appalachian State University.