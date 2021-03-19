Association grants student chapter to CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Turfgrass and Horticulture Program has been granted a chapter by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) — the first-ever GCSAA Student Chapter at CVCC.
Steve Peeler, who is the director of the Turfgrass and Horticulture Program at CVCC, has been a member of the GCSAA for 25 years.
"Becoming a student chapter of the GCSAA in coordination with our new student resource center will give students more opportunities to gain knowledge of latest technology and practices used in the turf industry today,” Peeler said. "All of the information that will be made available to the students between classes or their own personal research will be right at their fingertips."
According to its website, the GCSAA is the professional association for the men and women who manage and maintain the game’s most valuable resource — the golf course. The golf industry recognizes the association as a key contributor in elevating the game and business.
Working with golf course superintendents, assistant superintendents, students and educators, the organization provides golf course news, research and development, career resources, career assistance and education conferences.
"The establishment of our first GCSAA student chapter is very exciting because it is another important resource that we are providing our students that will make better prepared when they start their career,” said Gary Muller, dean, CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA). “This is an important milestone for Steve Peeler's Turfgrass program."
Through GCSAA membership and the Red Hawk chapter, CVCC students will also have the opportunity to attend a week-long national show through the GCSAA, which typically takes place in January.
With the establishment of this new chapter, Peeler says that CVCC will hold appointments to different positions such as president, vice president and officers. A monthly meeting for the chapter will also be held at least once per month.
For more information the Turfgrass and Horticulture Programs are CVCC, contact Peeler at 828-327-7000 ext. 4238 or email speeler182@cvcc.edu.