Association grants student chapter to CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Turfgrass and Horticulture Program has been granted a chapter by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) — the first-ever GCSAA Student Chapter at CVCC.

Steve Peeler, who is the director of the Turfgrass and Horticulture Program at CVCC, has been a member of the GCSAA for 25 years.

"Becoming a student chapter of the GCSAA in coordination with our new student resource center will give students more opportunities to gain knowledge of latest technology and practices used in the turf industry today,” Peeler said. "All of the information that will be made available to the students between classes or their own personal research will be right at their fingertips."

According to its website, the GCSAA is the professional association for the men and women who manage and maintain the game’s most valuable resource — the golf course. The golf industry recognizes the association as a key contributor in elevating the game and business.

Working with golf course superintendents, assistant superintendents, students and educators, the organization provides golf course news, research and development, career resources, career assistance and education conferences.