Ashley Bolick named Caldwell County EDC Director

LENOIR — Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Ashley Bolick as director of the county's reorganized Economic Development Commission.

“We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” Duncan said.

In her new role, Bolick will help the EDC transition from a contracted service to a county-operated department.

“I am excited to bring my passion for service and to continue to build upon the successes of the commissioners, EDC board, and staff,” said Bolick. “Together we can generate advanced economic growth and development in our great county.”

A lifelong resident and strong advocate for Caldwell County, Bolick brings nearly 20 years of human resources and management experience to her new role. For the last seven years, she has served the Western Piedmont Council on Governments as Director of Administration and Human Resources. In this role, Bolick’s duties have included managing a $2.8 million annual budget, pay plan studies, and executive searches for local governments.

“During my time at the WPCOG, I have learned so much through my interactions with the region’s public officials and public policy influencers, and I plan to use those experiences to build cooperation to help Caldwell County thrive,” said Bolick.

Bolick will take her oath of office on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5:45 p.m. in the City/County Chambers. A reception welcoming Bolick will begin at 5:15 p.m.