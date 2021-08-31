Asheville folk artist to perform in downtown Hickory

“Tyler always makes you feel like you are in the presence of a musical mad-scientist,” says Bob Sinclair, event coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series. “I’ve seen him hold an audience spellbound as a one-man band with just a drum and guitar; excite a theater crowd with his engaging performances as part of the band Band of Horses; to his current band project that he will bring to us under the Sails. One of those guys that you can see again and again and know it will be a different thrill every time. Tyler Ramsey — obsessively creative, musically ambitious and always bringing the fun with him. I can’t wait!”