As temperatures drop into single digits, Salvation Army to open shelter earlier and allow more people in

With a forecasted wind chill as low as minus 6 on Saturday night, The Salvation Army is making room for an additional 40 people to shelter from dangerously low temperatures.

The low temperature on Friday is expected to be 7 degrees. Saturday's low is forecast at 11 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

White Flag nights are triggered when temperatures drop below freezing, said Major David Repass. As Hickory prepares for what forecasters predict will be one of the coldest Christmases on record, the Greater Hickory and High Country Salvation Army's Shelter of Hope will have White Flag nights through the weekend, he said.

Both clients and non-clients are welcome, said housing manager Ken Stewart.

Clients are allowed inside earlier than usual and are fed around 3:30 to 4 p.m., said Repass. At 7 p.m., doors open for those seeking shelter from the cold.

Repass said the shelter does not ask for identification. The goal is to protect as many people as possible from dangerously cold temperatures, he said.

“We just want folks to be mindful that they will be in a place that is shared by several other people,” Repass said. “Common courtesy is what we expect.”

On White Flag nights, the shelter clears the dining room and fills it with blankets for additional occupants.

Stewart said the shelter is always accepting donations and is especially in need of blankets.

Although it is not a warming station, Strong Life Rescue Mission offers a variety of services to the homeless. This includes a shuttle that can escort them to and from the Shelter of Hope, said director of Strong Life Ministries John Hays.

Strong Life Rescue Mission's goal is to lend a hand to those in poverty, according to the mission statement. The organization helps those struggling with addiction and mental health by connecting them with employment opportunities, recovery programs and crisis relief services.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the unusually cold weather, the city Hickory has fueled emergency generators and checked to see that they are in working order.

“Most of our lines are below ground so there aren’t any extra precautions that we can take," Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said "Plants and critical infrastructure have taken precautions to help mitigate the predicted cold temperatures."