Arts industry in Catawba County spent $49.2 million in 2015; Study of economic impact in 2022 underway

When the topic is dollars and cents, what do the arts contribute to Catawba County?

That’s a question the United Arts Council of Catawba County aims to answer.

The Arts Council is working with Americans for the Arts to conduct a study of the economic impact of arts and cultural nonprofit organizations in the county, United Arts Council of Catawba County Executive Director Ingrid Keller said. The study started in May and is expected to be finished in the fall of 2023.

“Basically, we attend events and we conduct the survey at the event,” Keller said. “We ask people to fill out what other things they’ve spent money on. We ask some general demographic information, but it’s a completely anonymous survey.”

The study is conducted over the course of a year to try to get an accurate view of how arts activities affect the area annually. The process takes a long time, partly because arts and cultural events are often seasonal or cyclical, Keller said.

“You wouldn’t want to do your surveys only in the month of January because that might be a slower month,” Keller said, “or only in the month of December when a lot is happening.”

So far, surveys have been conducted at the Newton Folk Art Festival and at the Green Room Community Theatre. The goal is to have at least 800 surveys submitted, Keller said. Along with the surveys, local organizations submit their own data, such as budgets and salary information, Keller said.

A 2015 survey estimated $49.2 million was spent in Catawba County by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and their audience, according to a study from Americans for the Arts. Audiences alone spent more than $36 million in Catawba County.

The 2015 information also indicated arts and cultural organizations had 1,442 full-time equivalent jobs in Catawba County. Local government revenue from the organizations and audiences was $1.9 million which was $534,000 more than the national median. State government revenue was $2.2 million, according to the 2015 study.

Established programs

Catawba County’s strong 2015 numbers could be attributed, in part, to a long history of arts support in the region.

The Hickory Community Theatre was organized in 1948 and has been performing since 1949, Hickory Community Theatre Managing Director John Rambo said.

“We have six main stage shows with nine performances each, drawing from 100 to 300 people,” Rambo said. “That’s 5,400 to 16,200 people a year. These folks eat at downtown restaurants before the show and go out again afterwards. Their experience makes them more likely to return to downtown to visit the retailers and other businesses.”

The theater employs four full-time staff members, one part-time employee and dozens of seasonal contract artists and technicians, Rambo said.

“Theater is a very competitive industry, and the national estimate is that any particular acting job will have 500 to 1,000 people who want it,” Rambo said. “Many people who want to do the work wind up going into other fields to earn a living, but they still want to experience creating theater. Hickory Community Theatre gives them a place to do that, which enhances their quality of life.”

Americans for the Arts offers an online calculator for arts organizations to get a rough estimate of their economic impact, Rambo said. The Hickory Community Theatre has an average annual budget of $550,000, about half of which goes towards personnel expenses. Based on the size of the theater and its audience, the calculator estimates the theater’s annual economic impact is around $992,000.

“Which means we generate 80% more income to Hickory than our own spending,” Rambo said. “This comes from audience spending, not just on tickets to shows but at local businesses. This also generates about $40,000 in annual sales tax revenue for Catawba County.”

The Western Piedmont Symphony is a regional professional orchestra, meaning the musicians are paid. The symphony has been performing music for 58 years. It started out as a community orchestra, sparked from the longing for a cultural life by workers in the furniture and textile industries, Western Piedmont Symphony Executive Director Kelly Swindell said.

The symphony works with an annual budget of around $700,000 with a top ticket price of $45. The ticket prices vary depending on what is being performed and who a guest performer is, but the symphony tries to keep tickets affordable, Swindell said. The symphony typically contracts around 70 to 75 musicians each year.

“Our mission is to enrich and engage the communities of western North Carolina,” Swindell said, “through high-quality symphonic music, with creative relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages.”

Swindell moved to Hickory in January to accept the job as executive director of the symphony. Before coming to Hickory she lived in Greensboro for more than 30 years while working in the music industry. She said having a symphony in the area adds to the quality of life, according to studies by organizations like the Wallace Foundation and Americans for the Arts.

“Studies have shown communities that have a regional professional orchestra actually do have a thriving, greater economy and a greater quality of life,” Swindell said. “So all across the nation, there are cities the size of Hickory and some even smaller that have regional professional orchestras in their midst and have for decades.”

Most of the musicians employed by the symphony work other jobs, including teaching. Swindell said creativity and musicianship is able to thrive in a city the size of Hickory, versus somewhere like Greensboro, because the lower cost of living allows people to pursue their interests outside of work. She said community and government support also helps.

“There are many community arts and cultural organizations that get to work together successfully,” Swindell said. “And we, as a regional professional orchestra, are able to do that as well. That doesn’t always happen in bigger cities.”

One downside Swindell said is a shortage of large indoor performance venues with the capacity to seat several hundred people.

Budding arts district

A new addition to the cultural scene in Hickory is the OLLE Arts District along Old Lenoir Road. Meredith Ross, owner of The Hickory Tree consignment shop, is one of the people who helped establish the district.

According to the city of Hickory website, the arts district is part of the 10-mile Hickory Trail network. The arts district section of the trails will be called the OLLE Art Walk.

“The OLLE Art Walk is part of a much larger multiuse path system being developed by the city of Hickory under the Crafting Hickory initiative and $40 million bond referendum passed by Hickory voters,” the website reads. “The OLLE Art Walk will create a connection between the City Walk, via the Ninth Street NW and 11th Street NW connectors, and the Riverwalk.”

Ross started her business in 2009. She said she saw potential for the area to grow, since Old Lenoir Road is a main thoroughfare. She started an association with other business owners located along the road. Furniture and consignment shops began popping up, along with art studios.

Ross describes the artists in the district as undercover, because it is more than just painters, she said. There is a welder, a mural artist, a potter and people who make and repurpose unique furniture. Ross also repurposes furniture in her consignment shop and sells artwork.

The district is in its infancy. Ross said the main issue preventing growth is a lack of affordable spaces for artists to buy and rent. She said artists can’t afford to buy the large warehouses in the area and the owners of smaller empty properties are not selling or renting.

“There are people who want the spaces. I get asked three times a month about different properties for different reasons,” Ross said. “Unfortunately, almost every high-demand property on the road I have to just tell people the owners are not interested in selling or leasing.”

Ross said a brewery would also help open up in the arts district. A benefit for the arts district is the close proximity to downtown Hickory and to parks located along Lake Hickory, she said.

Three large murals have been painted on buildings along the road to draw attention. Ross said she hopes the community and city will be interested in installing more public art, such as sculptures along the sidewalks.

“We want to incorporate more sculpture and unique things along the (OLLE Art Walk) that really brands this as an arts district,” Ross said.