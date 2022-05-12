Arts, food, drinks and more

Foothills Folk Art Festival in Newton this Saturday

The fifth annual Foothills Folk Art Festival will be in downtown Newton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This family friendly festival, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors from throughout the region, will showcase a variety of local and regional contemporary folk artists — whose work will be for sale — as well as artist demos, hands-on art activities for kids, live music, food from area restaurants and food truck vendors, beer gardens and more.

The music lineup is Moose and Friends at 10 a.m., J.B. and Joe at 11:30 a.m., Strictly Clean and Decent at 12:30 p.m., Pan Jive at 1:30 p.m. and Red Rocking Chair at 2:30 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to be at the festival are Duck Donut, JK Cones, Kia Eggroll Truck, Little Red Grill, Lobster Dog, Pooter Pop Kettle Corn, Rollin’ & Smokin’, Soul in a Bowl, Urban Flavor and Whiteners.

Gourmet hot dog fundraiser at The Corner Table during art festival

This Saturday make plans to stop by The Corner Table for their Gourmet Hot Dog Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the annual Foothills Folk Art Festival. The festival and fundraiser will take place rain or shine. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit The Corner Table’s Community Kitchen.

Quarter-pound, all-beef gourmet hot dogs will be served as a combo with chips and a drink for $8, or individually for $6. Attendees can build their own from a list of toppings or choose from a list of crafted ones. Diners can expect to see a Southern Comfort dog, Philly Cheese dog, Pimento Cheese dog, Dog on Fire, The New Yorker, Carolina dog, Taco dog and Chili Cheese dog. A Naked dog will be available as well for $3.

Diners will have the option to eat inside, take out or enjoy the atmosphere of the festival at one of the outside dining tables (weather permitting).

For more information on The Corner Table or the hot dog event, visit www.thecornertable.org or contact the office at 828-464-0355 or info@thecornertable.org.

Explore the Hickory Museum of Art while sipping cocktails

Spend Thursday evening exploring the stories, secrets and inside scoop behind portraits from the Hickory Museum of Art’s collection with Executive Director Jon Carfagno, while sipping on Carfagno’s favorite cocktail, The Tipsy Turtle, in the galleries.

Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. The program will from from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The collection features the work of Gilbert Stuart, Paul Whitener, Wilford Conrow and others. The program will take a fun and fascinating look at the people who call Hickory Museum of Art home.

Tai chi on the library’s lawn

Beginner’s tai chi will be hosted from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday by Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreational Center. Classes will meet on the side lawn at the Patrick Beaver Memorial library. Rain location is the meeting room inside the library.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

Make milkweed seed bombs to plant at home

Make a nutrient rich milkweed seed bomb on Saturday at 10 a.m. to take home and plant! Learn about the cold stratification process, monarch butterfly migration and how to prep your seeds for planting. This program is for all ages but registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library’s website.