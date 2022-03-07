Arts festival announces poster contest winner

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announced that Conover resident Ben Precup is the winner of the 2022 Poster Contest.

"The idea behind my work is that I wanted to incorporate dance, music and art into one unified composition," Precup said.

"The ballerina represents the dancing body in motion, full of life, passion and expression. The French horn represents music and is shown facing towards the head of the ballerina. Lastly, the spiral pinwheels represent art and creativity. Displayed in a specific formula, these swirls create a beautiful, symmetrical pattern of color. I feel that art without structure/rules is merely chaos."

Deluxe Printing’s Chad East remarks, “Ben’s poster resonated with those of us on the judging committee. The design is elegant, strong and yet fluid. That’s how we see the burgeoning festival for the region. Deluxe Printing is honored to help select this year’s poster design, and we are equally proud to be the official print sponsor for this year’s event.”