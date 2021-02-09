Arts council executive director will retire

HICKORY — Kathryn T. Greathouse, longtime executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, has announced her intention to retire at the end of December 2021

In her letter to Danielle Cannon, president of the board of directors of the Arts Council, she said, “It has been my life’s honor to work with some of the finest people I have ever met, both on the board and on the staff of our wonderful organization. The friendships I have made and the encouragement I have been given have enriched my life to the fullest measure.

“I leave knowing we have a detailed succession plan in place, a visionary and hardworking board of directors, an extremely talented staff and the support of our community.”

Cannon said, “On behalf of the UAC Board of Directors, we want to thank Ms. Greathouse for her dedication, leadership and years of service to our arts community. She has set a standard of excellence with an unparalleled dedication to our affiliate organizations and artists residing within Catawba County. Ms. Greathouse has set the bar high and we are thankful for the wonderful UAC staff and board members who will ensure the success of the incoming executive director. We wish Kathy all the best and look forward to seeing her often as her passion for the arts will keep her closely knit to our community.”

The board of directors of the Arts Council will appoint a committee to conduct a national search for a new executive director.