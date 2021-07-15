Arts council could get $500,000 to help county arts

The United Arts Council of Catawba County is seeking federal money to support local arts organizations after a difficult year for the arts due to COVID-19.

The council plans to apply for American Rescue Plan funding through the National Endowment for the Arts. The council could get up to $500,000 to disperse to agencies throughout the county, United Arts Council Executive Director Kathy Greathouse said.

To be eligible for the funding, the arts council was designated as Catawba County’s Community Arts Agency by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at the board’s Monday meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money is separate from the American Rescue Plan money allocated for local governments, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s meeting.

The arts council is applying for the funding in July but won’t know until this fall whether the council is awarded the grant, Greathouse said.

In that time, the council will form a plan to disperse the money to arts organizations in Catawba County, she said. Only nonprofits will be eligible, Greathouse said.

Commissioner Sherry Butler said the money will help support organizations that were unable to make money throughout the pandemic due to closures and capacity limits.

“The arts organizations have been hit very hard by not being able to operate properly,” Butler said. “They don’t have a whole lot of savings to dip into. Your organization is the perfect organization to reach those funds. I trust you’ll handle it in a way that will meet the need.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.