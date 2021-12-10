 Skip to main content
Arts council announces winners of competition
Arts council announces winners of competition

LENOIR — Artists from seven counties were invited to participate in the Caldwell Arts Council’s 45th annual Visual Artists Competition, on display through Dec. 23.

Judge Rogelio Calvo selected the following works for awards: 

• $400 Best of Show: “The Tentacles of Time” – hand-cut collage by Tyler Stephens, Caldwell County 

• $200 Second Place: “L’hiver” — fiber/wool art by Suzanna McGee, Catawba County 

• $100 Third Place: “In the Front of Matisse” — oil on canvas by Irina Khudyakov, Catawba County 

Judge’s Merit Awards receiving a $25 Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff gift card:

• “Jazz” — mixed media sculpture by Gena Hawkins, Catawba County

• “Tower #11 (By the Sea)” — mixed media sculpture by Anthony Priolo, Catawba County

• “Spaghetti Western” — oil on board by G. David Burnell, Catawba County

• “Bridge to Forever” — ink & pencil drawing by Bill Karr, Caldwell County 

The competition featured prizes made possible through the support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. 

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave., SW, in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

