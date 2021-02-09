Arts council announces spring grant deadlines

HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County has announced deadlines for its spring grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations, artists, and students.

All grant proposals will be due electronically in the United Arts Council office by midnight on Tuesday, March 30.

Projects Pool grants are for nonprofit organizations planning new or impactful cultural projects that will take place in Catawba County between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the applicant. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Tuesday, April 13.

Innovative Artist Grant proposals are for individual artists or arts organizations planning projects that benefit the citizens of Catawba County. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Wednesday, April 14.

The Edna Bost Barringer Young Artist Award is for young people 21 years old and younger who plan to continue studies in the literary and visual arts.

For more information, applications and guidelines, call Kathryn Greathouse, executive director of the United Arts Council, at 828-324-4906 ext. 302, or visit the UAC website at www.artscatawba.org