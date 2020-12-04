Arts Center offers free visits during December

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion is now offering free visits through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday evenings.

The public is invited to enjoy free admission through December as the Center’s gift to brighten your holidays. To allow social distancing, call 828-632-6966 for your reservation.

Dana Roseman’s exhibit of paintings, “Reflections of God,” is featured in the Lucas Mansion gallery through Jan. 8. Roseman is a visual artist and lay minister of Statesville.

The exhibit will be complemented by nativities selected from the collection of Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativities enhance the decorations throughout the Mansion.

New and renewing Friend of the Center memberships received during the month of December will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket. The basket is filled with items from local businesses and gift certificates as well as a free trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

You may become a Friend of the Center by paying an annual membership fee by mail, bring your membership payment when you visit, or call to pay by credit card. Friends of the Center will enjoy music, decorations, holiday goodies bags, and a gift on your visit on Dec. 3, 10, or 17.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.