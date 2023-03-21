HICKORY — Hickory’s Oktoberfest 2023 is now accepting applications for arts and crafts vendors. Celebrating its 34th year, this annual festival will be held Oct. 13-15 in downtown Hickory. Organizers estimate attendance at 100,000 for the three-day event.

Hickory's Oktoberfest is an outdoor festival held annually on the second weekend in October. It features four stages of live entertainment ranging from traditional polka to rock & roll, beer gardens, a juried arts and crafts show, and hundreds of food and commercial vendors.

Oktoberfest’s arts and crafts show is juried. The arts and crafts area includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, handmade swings, candles, jewelry, photography and more. Booth spaces are 10-by-10-feet and limited to one craftsperson per booth. Registration will be accepted until Aug. 18. Booth fees are $100 for all three days, with electricity available. Applications and guidelines are available online at www.hickoryoktoberfest.com, click on the vendor’s link.

Other vendors include food trucks, commercial businesses and nonprofit organizations. Applications for commercial and nonprofit vendors are available online at www.hickoryoktoberfest.com.

For more information on Oktoberfest 2023, applications and guidelines or sponsorship information call 828-322- 1121 or visit the website www.hickoryoktoberfest.com and click on vendor applications or email info@downtownhickory.com.