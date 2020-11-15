Artists sought to participate in mural project

NEWTON — The City of Newton, with support from the Newton Public Art Commission, is seeking proposals from artists for the commission of an outdoor public mural.

The mural location will be on the A Street facade of the Callahan’s Café building, located at 11 North College Ave., Newton. The commission is seeking a mural that welcomes visitors to downtown Newton.

The commission is especially interested in receiving proposals that compliment Newton’s visual landmarks, and create excitement and beauty for the community. The artwork is envisioned as a piece that welcomes visitors to Newton and encourages renewed civic pride among residents. Artwork should be representative of the diverse community. The high-traffic location provides an expansive venue for public art visible to car traffic and pedestrians.