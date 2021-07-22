Artists sought for youth contest

The Lenoir-Rhyne COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors have planned a youth art contest. Submissions are due by Aug. 13.

The theme is, 'We Can Fight COVID!' Contest entries should promote science supported COVID-safe behaviors, such as continued mask wearing for unvaccinated individuals and vaccination for eligible individuals.

Winners will be chosen from a junior division (age 11 and under) and a senior division (12 and over). A $100 first prize and a $50 second prize will be awarded for each age division. Entries are welcome in all languages. Submissions must be received by Friday, August 13 and winners will be notified by Aug. 21.

Visual art submissions can include, but are not limited to, drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and graphic design. Entries will be submitted online – full contest details and online submission form can be accessed at www.lr.edu/covid-art-contest.