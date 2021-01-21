Artists sought for spring event in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming Spring Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to persons of all ages.

Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses, and demonstrations are encouraged. There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable NC taxes.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Art Crawl might be virtual this year.

Artists selected to show will need to bring all necessary display items, tables and chairs. The date for the Spring Art Crawl is Thursday, May 20, 4-8 p.m. Artists must be set up by 3:30 p.m. and may not remove displays before 8 p.m.

For an application, contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Applications are due by April 16.