Artists, performers can register now for celebration

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present the 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 24, on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The street festival of family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages has featured diversely talented artists, crafters, and performers since 1981. It features four performance stages.

Registration is now open to vendors interested in showcasing talents, fine arts and crafts, performing, or applying for food vending. Applications may be accessed online at hiddenitearts.org, email at info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling 828-632-6966. Cost for a 10-by-10-foot vendor space is $45 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15 and $50 each after Aug. 15.

More information and details can be found on the application. Public information booths are available for nonprofit organizations, businesses, and individuals at $15 each.

The 2022 theme for the festival is “An Out of This World Celebration”, a take off of the artwork of the exhibiting artist Chris Parsons who will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery and present during Celebration to meet visitors. Admission to the gallery is free. 

